IF EVER an unstoppable force met an immovable object, the relentless speculation and debate around Sally Rooney finally collided with the Israeli occupation. News emerged on Monday that the author has ended a business relationship with Modan House, the company which had published Hebrew editions of the first two of her three novels. Even by... Read more »
SALLY ROONEY’S BDS
