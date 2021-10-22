LEON DIOP’S RISE

Date: October 22, 2021 - Affairs

Leon Diop


EARLIER IN the summer Goldhawk wondered if the landscape had changed a year on since the death of George Floyd. The corporate and media world had responded most benevolently to the events of 2020 with individuals, brands and sundry organisations pledging to “do better” on racial representation. This is not simply a question of crude... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber