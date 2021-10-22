TIKTOK’S POLITICAL DANCE

Date: October 22, 2021 - Affairs

TikTok


SOCIAL MEDIA upstart TikTok is the latest to express its unease as Europe bids to enforce greater responsibility on powerful tech companies. The video sharing platform had for a time avoided mega-controversy like Facebook, Twitter or Google, but that began to change last year. Western governments have been especially wary of TikTok as it was... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber