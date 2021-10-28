SF BUDGET GAP

Date: October 28, 2021 - Affairs

Pearse Doherty

Pearse Doherty


GIVEN THAT the budget traditionally forms the centrepiece of the political calendar, it is interesting to find the most perceptive analysis outside the well-resourced business pages and Dáil bun fights. A recent episode of the Week at Work podcast, hosted by trade unionists Dave Gibney and Michelle Byrne, examined the pre-budget submissions of parties on... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber