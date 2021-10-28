TWITTING BARBARA SCULLY

Date: October 28, 2021 - Affairs

Barbara Scully


HACK BARBARA Scully may not have expected the backlash she received for tweeting her annoyance to Cara Pharmacy Group over staff at her local pharmacy shutting up shop five minutes early on bank holiday Monday. CEO of Cara, Patrick McCormack, may have a lot on his plate as director of 22 companies, but he made... Read more »

