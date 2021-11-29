JENNY MCCARTHY’S NEXT SHOT

Date: November 29, 2021 - Affairs

Jenny McCarthy and Martin King


AS A side hustle to her photography business, broadcaster Martin King’s missus Jenny McCarthy has joined the ranks of minor celebs launching their own brands. McCarthy has made her name capturing the marriages and babies of celebs and influencers like Karen Koster, Glenda Gilson and Pippa O’Connor, which may provide her with a ready market... Read more »

