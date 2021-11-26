UNIONISM’S NEXT MOVE

Date: November 26, 2021 - Affairs

Jim-Allister


POLITICAL FALLOUT from the death of David Tweed has exposed the limits of Jim Allister’s ability to put space and moral certainty between himself and his Unionist rivals. The TUV leader, senior DUP figures and the Orange Order have all been criticised sharply for their tributes to a man remembered in the Irish Times sports... Read more »

