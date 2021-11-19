ÉAMON RYAN was more than pleased with himself on the Glasgow stage as he rubbed shoulders with politicians at the COP26 summit. Friends of the Irish Environment had written to Ryan and foreign minister Simon Coveney in October suggesting that Ireland get on board with the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA) ahead of its... Read more »
RYAN’S NEW PALS
ÉAMON RYAN was more than pleased with himself on the Glasgow stage as he rubbed shoulders with politicians at the COP26 summit. Friends of the Irish Environment had written to Ryan and foreign minister Simon Coveney in October suggesting that Ireland get on board with the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA) ahead of its... Read more »