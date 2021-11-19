WHAT A DELICATE choreography the Government must perform on the politically toxic Mercosur trade deal. On Morning Ireland earlier this month, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar assured beef farmers that Ireland will not ratify the agreement, on the basis that the Government are, apparently, “not satisfied” with the environmental protections contained in the proposed deal. Satisfaction, of... Read more »
FINE GAEL’S MERCOSUR DANCE
