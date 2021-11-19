RECENT EVENTS have prompted a reflection of sorts in the press this past fortnight. Efforts of the Quinn family to remove media coverage from search engines and the death of Seán FitzPatrick have put Anglo Irish Bank in the spotlight. In the Irish Times, Kathy Sheridan used the occasion to look beyond the pair’s misdeeds,... Read more »
SHERIDAN BASHES THE BANKERS
RECENT EVENTS have prompted a reflection of sorts in the press this past fortnight. Efforts of the Quinn family to remove media coverage from search engines and the death of Seán FitzPatrick have put Anglo Irish Bank in the spotlight. In the Irish Times, Kathy Sheridan used the occasion to look beyond the pair’s misdeeds,... Read more »