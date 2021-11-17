WEE DANIEL’S LAURELS

Date: November 17, 2021

DONEGAL CROONER Daniel O’Donnell has discussed “cutting down a bit”on his performing schedule, but he has certainly earned enough to allow himself to rest on his laurels. Despite having to cancel or postpone various concerts due to the pandemic, an entertainment company owned by Wee Daniel made a profit of €689,000 in 2020. D.O.D Promotions... Read more »

