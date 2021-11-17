Behind the Scenes

TV REVIEW: LAST SINGER STANDING/ANGELA SCANLON’S ASK ME ANYTHING (RTÉ ONE)

Date: November 17, 2021 - Behind the Scenes

Angela Scanlon


ALTHOUGH ‘IRON Man’ marathons are generally regarded as the gold standard in remorseless self-punishment, it’s arguable that their final leg should require participants to make it through RTE’s weekend entertainment programming. The Late Late Show is already a searching examination of audiences’ endurance capabilities. But with the new Saturday night double-whammy of Last Singer Standing... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber