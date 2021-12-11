FEW MATTERS more than citizenship underline the true reality of the political project underway in Britain. It is impressive, almost, how the right wing press have drummed up a contrived outrage about so-called cancel culture, while in the background the Tory Home Office carries on its effort to strip people of a right to live... Read more »
BRITAIN’S BORDERS
