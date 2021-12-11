THE NEWS is not good for the party of law and order. A climbdown from Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys in her appeal against the Data Protection Commission (DPC) sees her party concede at last that successive Fine Gael governments have been acting flagrantly outside the law, across a number of departments and over several... Read more »
DIXON WHACKS GOVERNMENT
THE NEWS is not good for the party of law and order. A climbdown from Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys in her appeal against the Data Protection Commission (DPC) sees her party concede at last that successive Fine Gael governments have been acting flagrantly outside the law, across a number of departments and over several... Read more »