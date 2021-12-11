INTERESTING TO see Jon Williams take on the critics. In the Sunday Times, RTÉ’s Director of News and Current Affairs responds to Declan Lynch, who in a recent Sindo column argued that the media should at this stage question its motives for giving airtime to figures to like Nigel Farage. Williams counters this by insisting... Read more »
RTÉ’S BIG DEBATES
INTERESTING TO see Jon Williams take on the critics. In the Sunday Times, RTÉ’s Director of News and Current Affairs responds to Declan Lynch, who in a recent Sindo column argued that the media should at this stage question its motives for giving airtime to figures to like Nigel Farage. Williams counters this by insisting... Read more »