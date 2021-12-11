RTÉ’S BIG DEBATES

Date: December 11, 2021 - Affairs

Jon Williams

Jon Williams


INTERESTING TO see Jon Williams take on the critics. In the Sunday Times, RTÉ’s Director of News and Current Affairs responds to Declan Lynch, who in a recent Sindo column argued that the media should at this stage question its motives for giving airtime to figures to like Nigel Farage. Williams counters this by insisting... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber