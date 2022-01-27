MENTAL ARITHMETIC

Date: January 27, 2022 - Affairs

Mary Butler


MAWKISH STATEMENTS in the Dáil on Wednesday night will have done little for the nation’s mental well-being. TDs were responding to a report which found that at least 221 children have been exposed to risk or harmed while accessing Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in Kerry. Four years after concerns were first raised... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber