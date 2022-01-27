SADHBH O’NEILL’S SEANAD BID

SPOILS FROM the Green Party war remain reserved for the victors. In ministerial appointments, Seanad nominations and other gifts, leader Eamon Ryan has rewarded loyalty to the exclusion of others. Announcing her intention to contest the Seanad by-election, former councillor Sadhbh O’Neill adopts the language of social justice, telling the Irish Times that “our economic... Read more »

