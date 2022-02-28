THE NEW €12m Brown Thomas store at Dundrum Town Centre has been launched with predictable hyperbole, but the inclusion of an IV station has certainly needled the medical community. Outraged Irish GPs and nutritionists were acting as if fashion-buying director Shelly Corkery was personally hooking the store’s well-heeled customers to intravenous vitamin drips while they... Read more »
BROWN THOMAS’S DRIP DRAMA
