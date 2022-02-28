RÓISÍN INGLE’S GOLDEN CIRCLE

Date: February 28, 2022 - Affairs, Media

Róisín Ingle

Róisín Ingle


THE LATE Late Show rarely finds itself in the position of playing second-fiddle to other shows, but it put aside the usual exclusivity demands to have Irish Times hack Róisín Ingle on its Marian Keyes tribute. Less than two weeks after Notions joined her mother Ann on Tommy Tiernan’s sofa, she took her hero-worshipping of... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber