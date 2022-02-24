PUTIN: ’ONLY COVENEY CAN BRING PEACE”

President putin has pledged that he will work closely with ireland’s foreign minister, simon coveney, to find a quick solution to the ukraine crisis. Said the russian leader: “no other eu statesman comprehends the geopolitical realities between russia and its neighbours. He also understands the need to take action to ensure a leadership position is... Read more »

