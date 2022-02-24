There is growing discomfort in government over the possible removal of the mask mandate, with ministers having grown accustomed to trying to mask their glaring deficiencies. In addition, the practice of covering up sleaze and scandal has been widely adopted in government buildings. “There is a chronic level of two-facedness,” said a leading immunologist. “However,... Read more »
UNEASE OVER MASK MANDATE
