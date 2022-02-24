UNEASE OVER MASK MANDATE

Date: February 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology


There is growing discomfort in government over the possible removal of the mask mandate, with ministers having grown accustomed to trying to mask their glaring deficiencies. In addition, the practice of covering up sleaze and scandal has been widely adopted in government buildings. “There is a chronic level of two-facedness,” said a leading immunologist. “However,... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber