RATHMINES SKIRMISH

Date: February 3, 2022 - Affairs

Charlie Flanagan

Charlie Flanagan


HOSTILITIES HAVE resumed the political war zone of Dublin Bay South with Eamon Ryan stealing a march on irate Blueshirts. Following the weekly parliamentary party meeting several Fine Gael TDs briefed the media, expressing outrage at the manoeuvres of the Green Party leader on social media. Ryan emerged from Government Buildings last week and proceeded... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber