CAMPUS POLITICS is a competitive field as parties try to recruit the best and brightest students. Aside from free stationary and social opportunities, figures like Collins, De Valera, Connolly, Robinson or Sands are routinely pressed into service in the battle of idealism. This appeal to heritage presents a dilemma for the Social Democrats, whose lineage... Read more »
PURPLE REDS
CAMPUS POLITICS is a competitive field as parties try to recruit the best and brightest students. Aside from free stationary and social opportunities, figures like Collins, De Valera, Connolly, Robinson or Sands are routinely pressed into service in the battle of idealism. This appeal to heritage presents a dilemma for the Social Democrats, whose lineage... Read more »