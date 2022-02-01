SNAPSHOT OF THE ‘IRISH TIMES’

Date: February 1, 2022 - Affairs

Niall Burgess


HOW DISAPPOINTING to see the Irish Times join the gutter press in its coverage of champagne popping civil servants. What columnist Fintan O’Toole believes is no less than “one of the most civilised newspapers in the world” stuck dutifully to its high standards throughout most of the controversy, declining even to publish the offending photograph... Read more »

