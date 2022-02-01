INDO EDS were presumably so moved by hack Donal Lynch’s description of the “world of hurt” in Louise McSharry’s “dramatically blue eyes,” they installed the axed 2fm presenter as an opinion writer in the very next edition of the paper. “Cream rises to the top and there can be little doubt that McSharry will make... Read more »
LOUISE’S MCSHARRY’S NEW GIG
INDO EDS were presumably so moved by hack Donal Lynch’s description of the “world of hurt” in Louise McSharry’s “dramatically blue eyes,” they installed the axed 2fm presenter as an opinion writer in the very next edition of the paper. “Cream rises to the top and there can be little doubt that McSharry will make... Read more »