US president Joe Biden has promised a hard-hitting raft of press conferences, as the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate. “Putin will be met by an unprecedented barrage of rambling speeches,” thundered Biden. “I will unleash a mealy-mouthed, equivocation filled speech about taking extreme, but very limited action, the likes of which he has never... Read more »
BIDEN: ‘PUTIN HAS NO IDEA WHAT’S COMING – AND NEITHER DO I’
