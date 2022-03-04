DISHARMONIOUS TIMES AT RTE AND THE IT

Date: March 4, 2022 - Affairs

Catherine Martin


BOTH THE Irish Times and RTÉ have managed to strike discordant notes with Irish musicians this week. The Paper of Record annoyed the musos by headlining an article about Catherine Martin’s basic income scheme for artists with the question, “Money for nothing?” Then the national broadcaster was accused of not abiding by its own rules... Read more »

