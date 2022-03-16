WHILE THE vitamin supplementation market may appear to be already overcrowded, Cork-based GP Doireann O’Leary is taking a tilt at it with the launch of her own range of pills. Her new supplements are being distributed by Sundrelle, which distributes Cocoa Brown fake tan and a range of beauty products by Suzanne Jackson. It was... Read more »
DR DOIREANN’S NEW PILLS
WHILE THE vitamin supplementation market may appear to be already overcrowded, Cork-based GP Doireann O’Leary is taking a tilt at it with the launch of her own range of pills. Her new supplements are being distributed by Sundrelle, which distributes Cocoa Brown fake tan and a range of beauty products by Suzanne Jackson. It was... Read more »