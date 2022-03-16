NÓIRÍN O’SULLIVAN AND THE IRISH TIMES

Date: March 16, 2022 - Affairs

Noirin-O'Sullivan


THE REHABILITATION of Nóirín O’Sullivan shows no sign of abating with another round of generous coverage in the Irish Times. In her first interview since resigning in 2017, the former Garda Commissioner was the subject of extensive and sympathetic human interest reporting in November, with O’Sullivan recast as a civilian; posing for new photographs and... Read more »

