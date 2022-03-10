Coveney’s Cul-de-sac Spent years jockeying for position in the blueshirt sweepstakes but is now thought to be a definite non-runner. His manoeuvres during the Zappone hurdle proved beyond all doubt that he’s not at the races. DUP Dilemma This unstable outfit were widely ridiculed after it emerged their veteran rider Jeffrey Donaldson had allegedly thought... Read more »
GOLDHAWK PROFILES SOME CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL RUNNERS:
Coveney’s Cul-de-sac Spent years jockeying for position in the blueshirt sweepstakes but is now thought to be a definite non-runner. His manoeuvres during the Zappone hurdle proved beyond all doubt that he’s not at the races. DUP Dilemma This unstable outfit were widely ridiculed after it emerged their veteran rider Jeffrey Donaldson had allegedly thought... Read more »