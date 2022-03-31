IVANA BACIK’S ADMIRERS

Date: March 31, 2022 - Affairs

Ivana Bacik

Ivana Bacik


DESPAIR HAS given way to euphoria in the Labour Party, but the results are no more encouraging. Ivana Bacik’s ascension to the leadership has not exactly generated a clamour of enthusiasm among either the public or press pack. Journalists were denied the cycle of intrigue and internal rivalry that traditionally accompanies a political beheading, while... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber