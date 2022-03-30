TV REVIEW: CLOCH LE CARN (RTE 1)

PERHAPS ONE revealing moment, in an otherwise lacklustre and hagiographical TV treatment on RTÉ of Desmond O’Malley’s career, came from his longtime admirer and friend, former tánaiste, Mary Harney. Noting how he had been agitated in his last years by recent ‘publications’ on the 1970 arms crisis that he felt were ‘untruthful’, Harney allowed that... Read more »

