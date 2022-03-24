LEO VARADKAR’S HOUSE RULES FOR TENANTS

Date: March 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Under no circumstances should leaks be reported All dirty laundry to be dealt with and kept in-house Pets, especially lapdogs, are always welcome No loud music unless it’s Kylie Minogue Rubbish won’t be removed before the reshuffle Leo will continue to clean up until the next election Absolutely no squatters (Harris, McEntee, etc)

