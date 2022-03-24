by Our Moscow Correspondent Phil Graves WHO IS he – this charismatic Chechen leader currently fighting alongside invading Russian forces in Ukraine? Ramazamadam Krazykov is widely seen as an integral part of the Kremlin’s military masterplan. He posted several videos last night – flanked by right-hand men Adam Depravov and Wazi Alkruk – that showed... Read more »
THAT CHECHEN WARLORD DOING PUTIN’S DIRTY WORK
by Our Moscow Correspondent Phil Graves WHO IS he – this charismatic Chechen leader currently fighting alongside invading Russian forces in Ukraine? Ramazamadam Krazykov is widely seen as an integral part of the Kremlin’s military masterplan. He posted several videos last night – flanked by right-hand men Adam Depravov and Wazi Alkruk – that showed... Read more »