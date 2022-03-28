MAGIC MILITARY TREE

Date: March 28, 2022 - Affairs

Simon Coveney

Simon Coveney


HOW QUICKLY the mood has changed with the most responsible voices in politics and media all baying for massive increases in government spending. When it comes military matters, it seems that the guardians of fiscal prudence can conjure up a magic money tree of their own. When the Commission on the Future of the Defence... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber