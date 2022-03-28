ACRES OF media space has now been dedicated to calls for a “mature debate on Irish neutrality,” but this occupation of the opinion pages and airwaves has not been matched in reporting the actual developments. Last November, The Phoenix flagged EU plans to endorse a new defence strategy, a white paper dubbed Strategic Compass. At the time,... Read more »
STRATEGIC FAILURE
ACRES OF media space has now been dedicated to calls for a “mature debate on Irish neutrality,” but this occupation of the opinion pages and airwaves has not been matched in reporting the actual developments. Last November, The Phoenix flagged EU plans to endorse a new defence strategy, a white paper dubbed Strategic Compass. At the time,... Read more »