PROVING THAT you can definitely have too much of a good thing, three new offerings by media “personalities” have entered the already overcrowded podcast scene. First out of the traps in the quest to capture earholes and sponsorship is axed 2fm presenter Louise McSharry. Her new weekly pod, Catch Up with Louise McSharry, is pitched... Read more »
MCSHARRY VS WHITMORE
PROVING THAT you can definitely have too much of a good thing, three new offerings by media “personalities” have entered the already overcrowded podcast scene. First out of the traps in the quest to capture earholes and sponsorship is axed 2fm presenter Louise McSharry. Her new weekly pod, Catch Up with Louise McSharry, is pitched... Read more »