Ukrainians arrive in the midlands AS UKRAINIAN refugees are welcomed with open arms here, the experience has left some refugees scarred. “Our truck had to swerve around craters in the road, so progress to reach safety was slow. Every town we passed looked bombed out. When we finally made it to our destination, we had... Read more »
‘NO WATER, NO INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE STENCH OF DECAY’
Ukrainians arrive in the midlands AS UKRAINIAN refugees are welcomed with open arms here, the experience has left some refugees scarred. “Our truck had to swerve around craters in the road, so progress to reach safety was slow. Every town we passed looked bombed out. When we finally made it to our destination, we had... Read more »