TAOISEACH CATCHES COVID – TRIBUTES POUR IN

Date: March 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Joe Biden: Hey, old buddy! Good times for Micheál because it’s the first positive news he’s had in years. Leo Varadkar: Obviously, you have to feel sorry for somebody who’s clearly sinking fast. On the plus side, the taoiseach doesn’t really have any close contacts. Nancy Pelosi: Is that the quiet guy who was cowering... Read more »

