With direct provision centres already under pressure, alternative accommodation is now being sought for the growing number of Ukrainian refugees coming into the country. Housing minister Darragh O’Brien has published an initial list for consideration: Labour Party HQ Located in the fashionable southside of Dublin within a short walking distance of Trinity College, immigrants will... Read more »
WHERE TO STAY IN IRELAND – UKRAINIAN GUIDE
With direct provision centres already under pressure, alternative accommodation is now being sought for the growing number of Ukrainian refugees coming into the country. Housing minister Darragh O’Brien has published an initial list for consideration: Labour Party HQ Located in the fashionable southside of Dublin within a short walking distance of Trinity College, immigrants will... Read more »