Once again, we have witnessed a heartwarming/underwhelming performance by this inspirational/predictably undercooked team of uplifting/misfiring and young/past their prime players, whose tireless/woeful efforts to match and outmanoeuvre their opponents left supporters over the moon/sick as parrots and indicated, without a sliver of doubt that the team is on the cusp of an exhilarating/humiliating era. Credit/blame... Read more »
THE ALL-PURPOSE IRELAND FRIENDLIES REPORT
