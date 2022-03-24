George Orwell Micheál Martin Author Author of his own misfortune Predicted terrible government Leads terrible government Warned about dystopia Created HSE Mocked Stalin Regularly mocked Wrote ‘Animal Farm’ Wants to grow grain Still relevant Never relevant Fought for Spanish republicans Always fighting with republicans
SPOT THE DIFFERENCE
