SPOT THE DIFFERENCE

Date: March 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology, Spot the Difference

StD-4006

StD-4006


George Orwell Micheál Martin Author Author of his own misfortune Predicted terrible government Leads terrible government Warned about dystopia Created HSE Mocked Stalin Regularly mocked Wrote ‘Animal Farm’ Wants to grow grain Still relevant Never relevant Fought for Spanish republicans Always fighting with republicans

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber