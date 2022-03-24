THOSE 2022 OSCAR FAVOURITES

Date: March 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Best Actor Micheál Martin for his bravura performance in accusing the Russians of being reckless and irresponsible for threatening to use nuclear weapons. Best Direction Ivana Bacik for her quietly persuasive handling of her Labour colleagues in the bloodless coup against Alan ‘AK47’ Kelly. Best Make-Up Boris Johnson’s story that his government can be trusted... Read more »

