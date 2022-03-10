09:00 – Business Pest/Dead C finds Labour less popular than Stalin, Ceausescu, RTÉ comedy output 11:00 – Meeting of Labour TDs and senators concludes Kelly to be the only person alive less charismatic than themselves 12:00 – Pub lunch 13:00 – PLP tells Kelly party aren’t getting message across; Kelly expresses surprise the party has... Read more »
TIMELINE OF ALAN KELLY’S DEPARTURE
09:00 – Business Pest/Dead C finds Labour less popular than Stalin, Ceausescu, RTÉ comedy output 11:00 – Meeting of Labour TDs and senators concludes Kelly to be the only person alive less charismatic than themselves 12:00 – Pub lunch 13:00 – PLP tells Kelly party aren’t getting message across; Kelly expresses surprise the party has... Read more »