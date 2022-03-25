TV REVIEW: COUNCIL CHAMBER SECRETS (RTE ONE)

Date: March 25, 2022 - Behind the Scenes

400

RTÉ Investigates


THE OUTPUT from RTÉ Investigates is regularly among the better programming produced in Montrose, a trend that continued with this week’s compelling look at the post-Mahon Tribunal landscape of local government in Ireland. The programme presented a pretty damning portrayal of a culture where the nod and wink still prevails along with a fair smattering... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber