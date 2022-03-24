VERONA MURPHY TARGETED BY THE FAR-RIGHT

Date: March 24, 2022 - Affairs

Verona Murphy


GOLDHAWK WAS alarmed on examining Verona Murphy’s library during an episode of The Week in Politics. While Paschal Donohoe is reviewing books and Eoin Ó Broin is busy writing them, the adoption of Zoom has given public figures a further opportunity to show off their reading habits as they beam in from the office. On... Read more »

