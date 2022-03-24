‘BUSINESS AS USUAL’, SAYS MARTIN

Date: March 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Martin Mask

Martin Mask


Taoiseach Micheál Martin has moved to reassure the public nothing will change as a result of his exile in the United States. The Fianna Fáil leader has found himself stranded across the Atlantic following his Covid-19 diagnosis but has vowed to continue with his work from abroad policy. However, many political experts fear he could struggle... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber