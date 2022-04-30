BRIAN DOWLING’S TURN

Date: April 30, 2022 - Affairs

Brian Dowling


WITH HIS husband, Arthur Gourounlian, recently installed as a judge on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars, Brian Dowling is the latest personality to find himself hosting Ireland AM. The former Big Brother winner also recently filled in on The Six O’Clock Show, continuing Virgin Media’s puzzling strategy of shoving a rotating cast of faces front... Read more »

