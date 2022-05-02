MALCOLM BYRNE’S MEDIA

Date: May 2, 2022 - Affairs

Malcolm Byrne


MEDIA DEBATES in Leinster House reliably provide an insight into the preoccupations of Oireachtas members, and the passage of the Online Safety and Media Regulations Bill will give TDs and Senators plenty of opportunity to vent their frustrations with political coverage. With a new Coimisiún set to replace the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, Fianna Fáil’s... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber