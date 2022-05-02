MEDIA DEBATES in Leinster House reliably provide an insight into the preoccupations of Oireachtas members, and the passage of the Online Safety and Media Regulations Bill will give TDs and Senators plenty of opportunity to vent their frustrations with political coverage. With a new Coimisiún set to replace the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, Fianna Fáil’s... Read more »
MALCOLM BYRNE’S MEDIA
MEDIA DEBATES in Leinster House reliably provide an insight into the preoccupations of Oireachtas members, and the passage of the Online Safety and Media Regulations Bill will give TDs and Senators plenty of opportunity to vent their frustrations with political coverage. With a new Coimisiún set to replace the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, Fianna Fáil’s... Read more »