CJ STANDER’S DAMP SQUIB

Date: April 5, 2022 - Affairs

CJ Stander


IT LOOKS like the BBQ-ing equipment business venture he founded with fellow South African rugby players Leon Jordaan and Darin Claasen didn’t quite ignite a passion in CJ Stander. Although the FireBoks business was launched in a blaze of publicity in January 2021, former Ireland and Munster player Stander resigned as director and sold his... Read more »

