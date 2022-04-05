IT LOOKS like the BBQ-ing equipment business venture he founded with fellow South African rugby players Leon Jordaan and Darin Claasen didn’t quite ignite a passion in CJ Stander. Although the FireBoks business was launched in a blaze of publicity in January 2021, former Ireland and Munster player Stander resigned as director and sold his... Read more »
CJ STANDER’S DAMP SQUIB
IT LOOKS like the BBQ-ing equipment business venture he founded with fellow South African rugby players Leon Jordaan and Darin Claasen didn’t quite ignite a passion in CJ Stander. Although the FireBoks business was launched in a blaze of publicity in January 2021, former Ireland and Munster player Stander resigned as director and sold his... Read more »